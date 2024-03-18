Monday, March 18, 2024
US Ambassador meets Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

| March 18, 2024
U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome

ISLAMABAD, MAR 18: /DNA/ – U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including U.S. support for economic reforms in Pakistan. They discussed regional security, the potential for growth in the trade and investment relationship, and the enduring importance of the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.

Ambassador Blome conveyed the United States’ commitment to working with the government and people of Pakistan, underscoring that prosperity and security for Pakistan remains a top priority for the United States.

