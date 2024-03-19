US Ambassador meets FM Aurangzeb
ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 /DNA/ – U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with the Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss further U.S. cooperation and support for Pakistan’s efforts to meet its reform targets, including improvement of the country’s tax administration and investment climate. Ambassador Blome noted the U.S. government’s support for Pakistan’s work with the IMF to complete its current Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).
Ambassador Blome underscored his commitment to expanding further U.S.-Pakistan economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
