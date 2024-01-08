US ambassador meets Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
DNA
ISLAMABAD, JAN 8: In the course of his engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political stakeholders, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections.
They also discussed the strength of the U.S.-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.
(Next News) PTI Spokesperson strongly condemns blackout of internet, demands SC to punish culpable »
Related News
PTI Spokesperson strongly condemns blackout of internet, demands SC to punish culpable
DNA ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson strongly condemned the unconstitutional and illegal caretaker government forRead More
US ambassador meets Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
DNA ISLAMABAD, JAN 8: In the course of his engagements with a broad range ofRead More
Comments are Closed