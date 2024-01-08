Monday, January 8, 2024
US ambassador meets Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

| January 8, 2024
ISLAMABAD, JAN 8: In the course of his engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political stakeholders, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections. 

They also discussed the strength of the U.S.-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.

