US ambassador launches Lincoln Corner at Quaid-e-Azam library in Lahore

LAHORE, DEC 17 /DNA/ – U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome today officially opened the Lincoln Corner at the historic Quaid-e-Azam Library, marking a significant milestone in U.S.-Pakistan cultural diplomacy and educational cooperation.

Located in the iconic Bagh-e-Jinnah, the new Lincoln Corner represents a strategic initiative to foster understanding and mutual respect between the people of the United States and Pakistan. The library, a center of knowledge and culture in the heart of Lahore, will now offer enhanced resources for Pakistan’s youth.

“As we stand in this historic space, we embark on a new chapter of collaboration and cultural exchange,” Ambassador Blome stated during the inauguration ceremony. “Our two countries have enjoyed more than 75 years of cooperation, and this Lincoln Corner signifies our continued commitment to building bridges between our nations.”

The Lincoln Corner is designed to provide Pakistani students, researchers, and community members with access to educational materials, cultural resources, and opportunities for intellectual engagement. It stands as a testament to the United States’ investment in Pakistan’s bright and talented youth.

This initiative is part of the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing efforts to strengthen people-to-people connections and promote mutual understanding between the United States and Pakistan.

This Lincoln Corner will serve as a vibrant hub offering a range of programs and resources for visitors. This new facility will provide opportunities and resources for young Pakistanis to learn new skills and open their eyes to new possibilities – including hands-on opportunities to explore 3D technology, access to more than 40,000 academic journals through our research databases, opportunities to practice their English skills, and have the latest information about study-abroad and exchange program opportunities in the United States.

This is also a free, welcoming space for Pakistanis and Americans to come together to increase mutual understanding. Lincoln Corners not only connect Pakistanis and Americans through technology, cultural programs, and special events, but also by championing the healthy exchange of ideas, debate, and volunteerism.

Programs at Lincoln Corners range from entrepreneurship to education for girls to creative use of technology, and they all aim to inspire future leaders, bridge cultural divides, and empower individuals to become active participants in their communities, the democratic process, and the global landscape.

We are so grateful for our strong partnership with the Quaid-e-Azam Library and the Punjab Public Libraries Department to bring this Lincoln Corner from an idea to reality. Their active collaboration in this project has been vital.

We look forward to collaborating with the entire team here to make this Lincoln Corner a success. Thank you, once again, for your presence and support.