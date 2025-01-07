US Ambassador Donald Blome Makes Farewell Call on Deputy PM Dar
ISLAMABAD, JAN 7 /DNA/ – Donald Blome, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, made a farewell call on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today.
The DPM/FM congratulated Amb. Blome on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations. He expressed the Government of Pakistan’s resolve to continue positive engagement with the new U.S. Administration.
