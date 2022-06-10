US Ambassador Donald Blome greets Pakistani Students

Islamabad, JUN 10 /DNA/ – U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met with a group of 44 students from across Pakistan to congratulate them on their imminent departure for the United States to attend the Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Student Leaders program, funded by the U.S. Department of State. Participants will attend an academic program on comparative public policymaking, exploring issues of public policy and democracy in the United States and comparing U.S. policy development with that of Pakistan. Together, Pakistani and American undergraduate students will examine issues such as civil rights, food security, environmental policy, and democracy. The program will take place at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts. Another group of 19 students will depart on June 25 for their program.

Addressing the group at a pre-departure orientation session, Ambassador Blome commended the students on their selection to the competitive program. The Ambassador highlighted that educational exchanges have been a bedrock to the 75 years of U.S.- Pakistan bilateral relations

“This visit to the United States will be an opportunity to learn about America and a chance to teach Americans about Pakistan. Do not be afraid to have frank discussions with other students… With this experience in the United States, you will distinguish yourselves and be able to make a lasting contribution to your country and ours,” he said.

The Study of the U.S. Institutes for Student Leaders involves intensive, short-term academic programs that provide undergraduate students with a deeper understanding of the United States while simultaneously enhancing their leadership skills. Institutes consist of a balanced series of seminar discussions, readings, group presentations, and lectures. The coursework and classroom activities are complemented by educational travel, site visits, leadership activities, and volunteer opportunities within the local community. Since 2007, the U.S. government has sponsored approximately 400 Pakistani student leaders.