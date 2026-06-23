US agencies have seized more than 300 drones near World Cup sites, TSA says
WASHINGTON, JUN 23: US agencies have seized over 300 drones near FIFA World Cup sites since the start of play on June 11, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday.
During match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, are prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers.
« Trump says Iran agreed to nuclear inspections, Tehran denies US claims (Previous News)
Related News
US agencies have seized more than 300 drones near World Cup sites, TSA says
WASHINGTON, JUN 23: US agencies have seized over 300 drones near FIFA World Cup sitesRead More
FIH Pro League: India Edges Pakistan 4-3 as Captain Ammad Butt misses visa battle
LONDON, JUN 23 /DNA/ – In a high-octane encounter that lived up to its billing,Read More
Comments are Closed