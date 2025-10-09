Urdu version of book“History of the Patriotic War launched

Pakistan-Azerbaijan Ties Exemplary, says Deputy Speaker National Assembly; Türkiye ambassador says He said the three nations stand united by love, trust, and shared ideals

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent and time-tested relations, built on mutual respect, brotherhood, and shared values.

He expressed these views while addressing the launch ceremony of the Urdu version of book “History of the Patriotic War – The Personality Factor”, held at the Parliament House, Islamabad. The event was attended by ministers, members of parliament, diplomats, and senior officials.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that the leadership of Pakistan holds the Azerbaijani leadership in the highest esteem, and the friendship between the two brotherly nations continues to strengthen with every passing year.

He said the publication of the book in Urdu was a significant step toward promoting better understanding between the peoples of Pakistan and Azerbaijan. “This book will go a long way in further cementing the fraternal ties between our two countries,” he noted.

The Deputy Speaker also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War, whose courage and sacrifices led to the liberation of the country’s occupied territories. “Their bravery and devotion will always be remembered with great respect,” he added.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan on all international platforms and expressed the hope that cooperation between the two nations will continue to expand in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu said that Türkiye, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan enjoy a unique bond of brotherhood rooted in mutual respect, shared history, and common aspirations for peace and prosperity.

He congratulated the Azerbaijani people on their victory in Karabakh, crediting President Aliyev’s visionary leadership. He said the three nations stand united by love, trust, and shared ideals, pledging continued cooperation for regional peace, development, and stability.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan’s leadership, particularly Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, for hosting the launch of the Urdu edition of book “History of the Patriotic War – The Personality Factor” at the Parliament House.

He said the publication not only celebrates Azerbaijan’s historic victory but also reflects the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The book chronicles the 44-day Patriotic War, during which Azerbaijan, under President Aliyev’s visionary leadership, liberated its occupied territories and restored national sovereignty.

Ambassador Farhadov lauded the efforts of Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Adil Butt, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, and the Azerbaijan Trade Center for their valuable contributions in translating and publishing the book in Urdu, making it accessible to a wider Pakistani audience.

The ambassador concluded by announcing plans to release an e-book version of The History of the Patriotic War to be shared widely on digital and social media platforms, further strengthening cultural and intellectual ties between the two nations.