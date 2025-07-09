Updated voter data: 134 million registered voters in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released updated voter statistics, revealing that the number of registered voters across the country has reached 134,428,577 as of July 1, 2025.

According to the ECP data, the number of male voters stands at 72,124,209 (53.65%), while female voters total 62,344,368 (46.35%). The figures highlight a persistent gender gap in voter registration, though overall electoral participation remains high.

Province-wise breakdown:

Punjab leads with the highest number of registered voters at 76,563,243, reflecting its status as the most populous province.

Sindh follows with 28,172,274 registered voters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 22,874,402 voters.

Balochistan accounts for 5,613,371 voters.

Islamabad Capital Territory has 1,207,287 registered voters.

The updated figures are part of the ECP’s preparations for the upcoming general elections and reflect the commission’s ongoing efforts to maintain an accurate and up-to-date electoral roll.