UNSC resolution demands ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire

News Desk/DNA

NEW YORK CITY: The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan after the US, Israel’s ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.

Drawing unusual applause in the often staid Security Council chamber, all 14 other members voted in favor of the resolution which “demands an immediate ceasefire” for the rest of the ongoing Islamic holy month.

The resolution called for the cessation of hostilities to lead to a “lasting sustainable ceasefire” and demanded that Hamas and other militants free hostages seized on October 7.

Russia, at the last minute, objected to the removal of the word “permanent” ceasefire and called a vote, which failed to gain passage.

The text acknowledged the ongoing diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the US to bring about an end to hostilities, the release of all hostages and an increase in the distribution of humanitarian aid.

The successful resolution was drafted in part by Algeria, the Arab bloc’s current member on the Security Council, with a diverse array of countries including Slovenia and Switzerland.

Also on Monday, the White House said the US abstention did not signal a change in Washington’s policy toward the conflict.

It does not represent a “shift in our policy,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.