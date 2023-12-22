UNSC adopts resolution on Gaza

DNA

NEW YORK: The UNSC has ADOPTED UAE-backed resolution seeking immediate resumption of relief work in Gaza. Besides, the resolution also called for supply of necessary aid to Gaza people.

Earlier the US vetoed the UNSC resolution calling for immediate ceasefire. 10 members voted in favour of the resolution while the US vetored.

The United States had indicated it will back a watered-down United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian war to call for more humanitarian aid for Gaza, after a week of negotiations and four postponements, but some countries wanted a stronger text that would include the now-eliminated call for a truce.