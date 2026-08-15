Unofficial results: PPP, PML-N bag one seat each from AJK’s Bagh district

BAGH, AUG 15: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have clinched one seat each in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Bagh district, show unofficial results.

According to unverified and unofficial results from all 186 polling stations in LA-16, PML-N candidate Mir Akbar Khan won the seat by securing 20,793 votes, followed by PPP’s Qamar Zaman Khan, who received 16,964 votes.

In LA-15 Bagh-II, PPP’s Zia Qamar emerged victorious with 17,019 votes, while his closest contender, PML-N’s Mushtaq Minhas, secured 15,127 votes.

Balloting began at 8am and continued uninterrupted until 5pm. People exercised their democratic right at nine polling stations in LA-15 Bagh-2 and 14 stations in LA-16 Bagh-3 today.

The election had been postponed at the stations on August 10 after polling staff failed to arrive amid tensions.

The AJK Election Commission had decided to hold Legislative Assembly elections for 45 seats, including 12 refugee seats, in three phases.

In the first phase, elections were held across 13 constituencies in Mirpur Division. The second phase of the AJK elections took place on August 2, with polling held in eight constituencies of Muzaffarabad Division and all 12 refugee constituencies amid rigging allegations.

The electoral process in LA-27 (Muzaffarabad-I) and LA-27 was postponed due to heavy rain and landslides.

The PML-N emerged as the dominant party in AJK following the first two phases of the region’s elections. The PML-N has won 24 seats, while the PPP has secured 10.

Polling for the third phase of the AJK elections was held in four constituencies across Bagh and Haveli districts of Poonch division on August 10.

According to the AJK Election Commission, Awami Dast-o-Baazo party’s Sajid Iqbal Abbasi won the elections from LA-14 Bagh-I. PPP leader and AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore remained successful on LA-17 Bagh IV, defeating PML-N’s Mohsin Aziz.

The AJK election commission withheld results of LA-16 Bagh-III and LA-15 Bagh-II as polling could not be held at some of the polling stations on August 10.