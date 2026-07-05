UNODC launches global campaign inviting youth to submit creative works on violence prevention

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has launched a global call for creative contributions under its Gamechangers campaign, inviting young people to submit creative works on the theme of youth violence and crime. According to the UNODC, the initiative, themed “Understanding Violence and Crime Through the Lens of Youth,” is open to young people aged 18 to 29 from all regions of the world and encourages them to share their perspectives, experiences and ideas through creative expression.

The campaign particularly welcomes submissions from young people who are, or have been, in conflict with the law or affected by involvement in violence or crime and wish to share their experiences, as well as those who have observed, experienced or been impacted by youth violence and crime in their communities.

This has been observed that youth violence and crime affect communities across the world in various forms, including delinquency, gang involvement and recruitment by organized criminal groups.

The organization said lasting prevention requires understanding the root causes of violence, strengthening protective factors and supporting rehabilitation and reintegration.

UNODC said the campaign aims to promote understanding of youth violence and crime while encouraging young people to contribute their lived experiences and perspectives to support more effective prevention responses. Participants may submit a wide range of creative works, including poetry, short stories, illustrations, drawings, paintings, photography, audio pieces, videos, mixed-media creations and other forms of artistic expression.

The selected submissions will contribute to a digital youth zine featuring creative works from around the world.

These works will also be showcased at a youth art exhibition on violence and crime during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), scheduled to be held in Vienna from October 19 to 23, 2026.

The organization said the campaign is intended to support advocacy for more inclusive and youth-centred approaches to violence and crime prevention.

The deadline for submitting entries is July 31, 2026.

According to the campaign announcement, the initiative is funded by the Ministry of Justice of the People’s Republic of China.