UNODC kicks off groundbreaking initiative to promote tolerance among Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, NOV 29 /DNA/ – United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and with the financial support from the Denmark Embassy kicked of the project ‘Strengthening Pakistan’s response to effectively prevent the spread of violent extremism virtually and amongst youth in vulnerable communities (SPREE)’ in Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9, Islamabad via football match. Aimed at improving the rule of law in Pakistan and bolstering regional stability, the project kick-off ceremony was marked by a football match titled “Play for Peace,”. The event aimed to demonstrate how sports can be a powerful tool to foster peace and tolerance among youth and society.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Danish Ambassador, Mr. Jakob Linulf who in his remarks thanked NACTA, UNODC and college management for organizing the event. “Denmark firmly believes in the power of youth to drive positive change. By supporting initiatives like this, we are investing in the future of Pakistan’s young generation, helping them to become leaders in promoting peace and stability,” said the ambassador on the occasion.

Emphasizing, UNODC’s Commitment to preventing violent extremism, Mr. Troels Vester, Country Representative UNODC said, “Today’s match is part of a larger, groundbreaking initiative, to strengthen Pakistan’s ability to prevent the spread of violent extremism, particularly in vulnerable communities and among the youth. Via this unique initiative, we continue providing spaces for young people to engage in constructive, community-building activities. UNODC Pakistan is proud to lead such initiatives that not only focus on law enforcement and security but also prioritize prevention through engagement and education.”

Director General Communications & Outreach NACTA Ms. Saleha Zakir Shah said that NACTA is deeply committed to preventing violent extremism in all its forms. As per mandate NACTA is not only fostering studies in understanding the factors that lead to radicalization, especially among young people but also taking impact oriented tangible steps with its partner. She further remarked that social cohesion through youth engagement has great potential to strengthen the social fibre which is the core identification of Pakistan. DG NACTA emphasized that Sports has magnetic power to connect the youth with each other and urged the youths to adopt sportsmanship to invest in society with tolerance and co-existence. In this regard, communal efforts are the dire need of time to curb the menace of violent extremism, hate speech and terrorism.

The event began with the national anthem, setting the tone for a day steeped in unity and pride. Following this, players from both teams—the spirited Blues and the determined Whites—were introduced to the crowd, receiving cheers and encouragement. The IMCB H-9’s football field was more than a venue that day—it became a stage for unity, hope, and a brighter future.

The match was a spectacle. Divided into two halves of 30 minutes each, it was a display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. The Blue team, known for their aggressive strategy, faced off against the Whites, and celebrated for their defensive resilience. The first half was marked by intense back-and-forth action, with both teams creating scoring opportunities. Despite valiant efforts, neither side managed to find the back of the net, leaving the crowd on edge as they waited for a breakthrough. The match took a thrilling turn when the White team netted the first goal in the first 10 minutes, sparking jubilation among their supporters. Undeterred, the Blue team fought back with determination and resilience, demonstrating their unwavering spirit. In the end, the intense showdown culminated in a nail-biting shootout, where the Whites claimed victory with a score of 1-0.

During the closing ceremony, the Principal, Prof. Javed Iqbal, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Denmark, UNODC, and NACTA for organizing this impactful event at the college. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Director Sports, Prof. Tahir Shahid, IMCB, for his role in making the ceremony a success. Prof. Javed emphasized that this match was not just a competition but a symbolic gesture under the “Play for Peace” initiative, designed to unite hearts and promote harmony. He highlighted how sports can transcend cultural, social, and political barriers, fostering mutual respect and understanding among individuals.

The Principal, joined by the distinguished guests of honor, presented trophies and awards to the winning and runner-up teams, as well as to standout performers. These moments of celebration captured the spirit of unity as both teams shared in the joy of their achievements. The event showcased the transformative power of sports, reminding everyone present that peace begins with fair collaboration, mutual respect, and the celebration of diversity.