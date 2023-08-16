University Students interning at Kashmir Institute of International Relations visit ISSI

ISLAMABAD, AUG 16 /DNA/ – The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a delegation of University students working as Interns at the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Islamabad.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, delivered a wide-ranging talk on Pakistan’s foreign policy in the evolving global and regional environment marked by traditional and non-traditional security threats and challenges, including major-power competition, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change. He also dilated in detail on Pakistan-India relations and the historical, legal and security dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He stressed the importance of whole-of-nation approach while advancing the just Kashmir cause.

The talk was followed by a lively interactive session, in which different aspects of Pakistan’s foreign policy, Pakistan’s place in the global arena, and the role of youth in promoting Pakistan’s interests and positive image were discussed.

Earlier, the Acting Director of the India Study Centre, Malik Qasim Mustafa, greeted the delegation and provided an informative presentation on the ISSI structure and its five CENTERS of excellence.

Ms. Mahwish Hafeez, a Research Fellow at ISC-ISSI, shared a comprehensive overview of ISC’s activities, highlighting past events, research publications, and future research proposals.

At the end of the visit, Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation of ISSI and ISC in hosting the delegation. He encouraged the delegation to represent Pakistan positively.