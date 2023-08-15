University of Tehran offers adjunct professorship to Prof. Choudhary

DNA

Islamabad, Aug 15: The President of the University of Tehran, offered Adjunct Professorship to Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary at the Institute of Biotechnology and Biophysics, University of Tehran. Through a letter addressed to Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, he offered Adjunct Professorship in recognition of outstanding contribution of Prof. Choudhary. He further mentioned that the expertise, experience, and perspectives of the university’s adjunct professors are highly valued assets to the academic programs of the university.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary is world renowned medicinal chemist. He has published 1,175 research papers in the fields of organic and bioorganic chemistry in international journals, 76 books and 40 chapters in books published by major US and European press. He has secured 40 US patents so far.

Prof. Choudhary’s work has been cited by the researchers from around the world by 27,407 times and his h-index is 70. By now 94 national and international scholars have completed their PhD degrees under his supervision.

Prof. Choudhary is D.Sc., Ph.D., and C. Chem. He has been awarded by different governments of Pakistan with Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He has been elected fellow by world renowned science academies named Academy of Sciences for the Developing World, Islamic World academy of Sciences, Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Royal Society of Chemistry, and Chemical Society of Pakistan.

Prof. Choudhary has been honored by the President of Iran with Khwarizmi International Award, President of Azerbaijan, with ECO Award in Education and the Prime Minister of Pakistan with COMSTECH Award in Chemistry. He has also received prestigious Mustafa (pbuh) Prize, Friendship Award of Peoples Republic of China, TWAS Young Scientist Award, and Prof. Abdus Salam Prize.

He has been given the prestigious title of “Distinguished National Professor” by the Higher Education Commission in 2004 and Meritorious Professor by the University of Karachi in 2013.