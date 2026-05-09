University of Gwadar approves AI Lab, launches AI Literacy Program

ISLAMABAD, MAY 9 /DNA/ – University of Gwadar’s Department of Computer Science approved the establishment of a dedicated artificial intelligence research and development laboratory and launched a 10-month AI training program during the sixth meeting of its Board of Studies (BoS).

The meeting was held at the Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute under the chairmanship of Hafeezullah, chairperson of the Department of Computer Science at the University of Gwadar, according to a Gwadar Pro’s report.

Participants included Mohibullah, dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Engineering and Technology; Rabia Aslam, director of the Quality Enhancement Cell at the University of Gwadar; Rashid, lecturer at the University of Turbat; Syed Ahmed Khan, lecturer at the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (FAST-NUCES Karachi); Shayhaq Ali, lecturer at the University of Gwadar; and Haim Gul Munir, lecturer at the University of Gwadar.

The board reviewed and approved 10 agenda items related to academic and technological development.

With prior approval from the university’s vice chancellor, the board endorsed the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation Lab (AIDIL), aimed at promoting AI research and innovation at the university.

The board also approved the launch of the Gwadar AI Literacy Initiative (GAIL), a 10-month training program designed to enhance AI skills and digital literacy among students and local youth.

Other approved agenda items included updated course catalogs and laboratory manuals for undergraduate computing programs, revised guidelines for theory and laboratory evaluations, and new Final Year Project (FYP) guidelines and handbook.

Speaking at the conclusion of the meeting, Hafeezullah thanked board members for their contributions and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to advancing academic excellence and technological innovation in Gwadar.=DNA