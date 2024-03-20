Unity in Action: COAS, Saudi Crown Prince align on key regional issues

RIYADH, MAR 20 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official visit.

During the visit, COAS called on Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA; HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Defence Minister of KSA; His Excellency General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence of KSA and other senior military leadership.

Wide ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, bilateral defence & security cooperation came under discussion.

HRH Prince Mohammad Bin Salman highlighted that KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, and both countries have always stood up for each other. The Crown Prince also expressed desire to further strengthen the bilateral ties and that KSA will always standby with Pakistan in future as well.

COAS thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.