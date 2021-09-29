United States National Security Adviser meets Saudi Crown Prince
The United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
They discussed the war in Yemen and de-escalation of growing tension in the Middle East.
Both agreed to intensify diplomatic engagement with all relevant parties.
« Expanding mangrove forests under 10BTTP envision Climate Positive Development: Amin (Previous News)
(Next News) CPEC’s KKH Phase-II wins ENR’s best Bridge, Tunnel Award »
Related News
Japan confers “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette” upon Syed Feroz Alam Shah
The Government of Japan Confers “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette”Read More
US generals express concern over Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal in wake of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, SEPT 29: Top US generals are claiming that they had warned US President JoeRead More
Comments are Closed