United States National Security Adviser meets Saudi Crown Prince

The United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

They discussed the war in Yemen and de-escalation of growing tension in the Middle East.

Both agreed to intensify diplomatic engagement with all relevant parties.

