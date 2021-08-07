United Business Group (UBG) to win the next elections: SM Munir

ISLAMABAD, AUG 7 /DNA/ – United Business Group Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and Patron in Chief SM Munir have said that Lahore is a stronghold of United Business Group and after the election of Ali Asghar Hassam as Chairman United Business Group, Lahore has become the center of United Business Group’s activities. They expressed these views at a meeting of the United Business Group held in Lahore yesterday, which was chaired by Mr. Iftikhar Ali Malik and Chief Guest was SM Munir.

Addressing the meeting, SM Munir said that United Business Group is a representative group of the business community of the entire country and we will participate in the upcoming elections to the best of our ability and ensure the success of UBG.

In his address, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman, United Business Group, said that Lahore has been playing a key role in the political, cultural and social life of the country and now the Lahore Chapter has played an active role within the United Business Group. A new journey of success will begin.

Zubair Tufail, President, United Business Group, said that the business community across the country was facing various problems and the ruling group which came to power through fraud had not made any significant progress in solving the problems of the business community. And, God willing, the United Business Group will fully represent the business community after the election in the way they have served the business community for the past five years.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, United Business Group, said in his address that the business community of the country is the biggest stakeholder of Pakistan and also the biggest beneficiary of Pakistan creation, And we expect that the policies of the country should be made with thier consultation. He further added that the business community should be taken into confidence and thier dignity and honour and should be the major principle of the state craft.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Information Secretary, in his address on the occasion, said that the business leadership from Karachi to Khyber is united under the leadership of Mr. SM Munir and Iftikhar Ali Malik and we must win the next election through our unity and hard work.

UBG Sindh President Khalid Tawab in his address said that we have been kept away in the last elections by rigging and we are fighting for justice in every possible way and insha Allah truth and justice will prevail.

Mr. Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman, United Business Group and former President, FPCCI, said in his address that nations should think for the future and not involved in the past, we should learn from our mistakes, God willing. Will come forward and work hard to serve the merchants.

Other leaders of United Business Group: Mr. Amir Ata Bajwa, Sohail Altaf, Dr. Noman Idrees Butt, Malik Sohail Hussain, Ali Hussam Asghar, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Hanif Gohar, Amjad Chaudhry addressed the function and besides Zubair Ahmad Malik, Ahmed Chanay, Arif Yusuf Jiva, Mazhar A. Nasir, Noor Ahmad Khan, Mian Zafar Iqbal, Pervez Lala, Rehman Aziz Chan, Haji Irfan Yusuf, Jamil A. Naz, Miss Rizwana Shahid, Hamid Akhtar Chadha, Mian Zahid Javed, Qazi Akbar, Shehzad Saadat, Rehmatullah Javed, Waqar Ahmad Mian, Sohail Anjum Ansari, Waqas Akram Awan, Asad Mashhadi, Zahid Latif Khan, Younis Sheikh, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, and a large number of traders and industrialists from across the country participated.