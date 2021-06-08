UNIDO Pakistan promoting early adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0)

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 8 – United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) organized a national stakeholder’s workshop on “Unleashing the potential of industry 4.0 in developing countries”. The aim for organizing this workshop was to bring onboard stakeholders from public and private sector to discuss the challenges and opportunities, and find a way forward to promote industry 4.0 in Pakistan.

Opening the national stakeholders’ workshop, the chief guest, Mr. Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO of Ignite National Technology Fund (a non-profit company owned by the Government of Pakistan and administered by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication) commended the efforts of UNIDO, and said “This is a much needed discussion and the impact of 4IR is inevitable. This revolution will boost entrepreneurship and ecosystem in Pakistan”. He also opined that he believed that a component of Industry 4.0 in that policy would further glorify and help industries in competing at a global level.

Dr Bernado Calzadilla Sarmiento, Managing Director, Directorate of Digitalization, Technology and Agri-Business, UNIDO HQ Vienna in his remarks said “One of the six priority themes of UNIDO is Industry 4.0. It has the potential to improve productivity and competitiveness, increase energy and resource efficiency and effectiveness and hence to protect the environment. I am sanguine that Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0 will significantly contribute towards inclusive and sustainable industrialization in Pakistan.”

Speaking to the audience, Mr. Julien Harneis, UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan shared the importance of inclusivity particlualy woman and ecologically sustaibale solutions and said, ”If we look at how pakistan has done in this last year. We have done relatively well compared to other countries in the revovery post covid. The latestest tarde numbers and export numbers are showing a recovery which is shows two challenges in the country over all export numbers are low compared to countries similar to size and dimensions. The other is the economy that we have in pakistan is not the economy that is working for everyone especially women and the people who fall under the poverty line. He extended, “What is exciting about the technological changes we are seeing, If we think about it, we can change the dynamics; we can change the industry bring prosperity not only to the country but prosperity spread across the country and reaches the poor and above all prosperity that reaches women. This is the biggest development challenge in Pakistan.” he also remarked. “We have to have ecologically sustainable growth. Ecological elements of technological revolutions today are absolutely essential”.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, Ms. Nadia Aftab, UNIDO Country Representative, shared her thoughts with the audience and said, ”Since 1968, UNIDO in Pakistan has extensive and successful portfolio in industrial development cooperation. Industry 4.0 can help in achieving inclusive and sustainable development, also assuring the preservation of resources on behalf of future generations. Indeed, it is essential that technological and industrial developments allow the achievement of environmental, economic and, of course, social sustainability objectives”. She extended that there was a lot of potential in Pakistan to adhere to Industry 4.0 and be part of the Industry 4.0 bandwagon.”

More than 500 participants were engaged in an interactive workshop, including more than 100 women professionals. The discussions focused on the mega trends and key concepts of Industry 4.0, its potential applications in developing countries; and Policy Framework and Government’s Role. The discussions from the panellists lead to a way forward for Industry 4.0 that can be leveraged for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Pakistan. Gender aspect in Industry 4.0 was also brought into discussion which extended how women in technology and industrial sector can excel especially as entrepreneurs.

