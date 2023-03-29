DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-29): Some unidentified burglars made away with hard cash of Rs.2 lacs after cutting the locks of the iron store in village Mirza of police station Attock Saddar. The aggrieved owner on the iron store reported to the police that he went home after closing his business when he was called by the market security guard that locks of the shops were left opened. During the search it was checked the cash of Rs. 2 lacs found missing from the locker and store items were scattered in the shop. The entire episode was also captured in the CCTV footage which was handed over to the local police. However, police could not succeed to trace the street criminals till filing of this story.