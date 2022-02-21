UNICEF Executive Director calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – The newly appointed Executive Director of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Catherine M. Russell, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today, during her maiden visit to Pakistan.

UNICEF’s country programme in Pakistan as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.The Prime Minister appreciated the collaboration between the Government and UNICEF.

He highlighted the key initiatives of the Government for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Pakistan’s inclusive response to the COIVD-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister outlined priority areas of the Government for promotion and protection of rights of child in the country, including increasing enrollment of out-of-school children, upscaling of immunization programs, catering for child malnutrition and stunting, and improving the infrastructure of public education system. The Prime Minister also shared Pakistan’s efforts for alleviating the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.

He referred to the ‘humanitarian corridor’ established by Pakistan for supporting the relief operations of UN and other stakeholders. The UNICEF Executive Director appreciated the Government’s cooperation in the fulfillment of its mandate and reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to strengthen its partnership with Pakistan. She also thanked the Prime Minister for the support provided by Pakistan to UNICEF’s work in Afghanistan. UNICEF is an important development partner of Pakistan and works closely with the Government on a broad range of issues especially those related to women and children.