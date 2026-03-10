UNESCO expresses concern over middle-east escalation

PARIS, Mar 10: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) once again reiterated its deep concern over the protection of education, culture, media and the environment amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East and beyond.

UNESCO said in a statement that since the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East on Feb. 28, many sites of cultural importance listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List have been affected or damaged, coinciding with the continued escalation causing immense human suffering, displacement, and numerous deaths and injuries across the region.

UNESCO noted that there are many sites at risk in other countries in the region and beyond, while also pointing to the increasing risks facing education workers, students, educational infrastructure, as well as media and science facilities.

The UN organization also expressed concern about the effects of continued hostilities on the functioning of education systems, the safety of learning environments, access to information, and the preservation of spaces dedicated to knowledge and scientific cooperation.

UNESCO confirmed that it will continue to inform all relevant parties of the geographical coordinates of sites included in the World Heritage List, national tentative lists, as well as sites under enhanced protection, in order to take all possible precautions to avoid damaging them.