UNESCO engages tech entities to advance Ethical AI discourse in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 3: /DNA/ – in collaboration with Data Vault, recently hosted a multi-stakeholder dialogue titled “AI for Humanity: Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakistan” in Islamabad, bringing together more than 25 key actors from the private-sector, technology driven institutions, civil society, and academia to discuss AI Innovation Ecosystem under Pakistan’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy perspective.

The dialogue is part of a broader series of technical engagements facilitated by UNESCO to unpack the six strategic pillars of the National AI policy and ensure an inclusive, rights-based approach to AI governance in Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Fuad Pashayev, Country Representative, UNESCO Office in Pakistan stated, “The envisioned AI Council can become a key institutional structure embedding human rights and ethical safeguards into Pakistan’s AI ecosystem and ensuring inclusive and coordinated governance.”

Dr. Aneel Salman, Policy & Governance Expert, provided critical context around Pakistan’s policy landscape, emphasizing the urgency of embedding ethical frameworks within national strategies. He mentioned that “AI will not transform Pakistan until Pakistanis are ready to shape it. We are sitting on a demographic goldmine. But without AI skills, it’s just potential. This pillar is how we turn more than 224 million people into a million digital assets.”

In her welcome remarks, Ms. Mehwish Salman Ali, Founder and CEO of Data Vault – Nation’s first AI-enabled Data Center and Co-Founder of Zahanat AI – Pakistan’s indigenous GPT stated, “Ethical and inclusive AI is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s digital future. By prioritizing human rights and equitable access to skills, data, and compute – we can shape an AI ecosystem that empowers every citizen and delivers sustainable progress.”

The discussion focused on institutional preparedness, digital infrastructure, and the need for capacity-building to ensure the safe and ethical deployment of AI. It also drew on the global best practices such as UNESCO’s capacity-building Programme and the AI Competency Framework piloted under the UN Broadband Commission.

The event concluded with key insights that will feed into the ongoing consultations on Pakistan’s National AI Policy and strengthen collaboration between stakeholders to uphold human dignity and ethical standards in the digital era.