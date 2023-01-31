UNEP Executive Director meets PM Shehbaz

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31: Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister appreciated the work being done by UNEP and called for enhanced efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation, more effectively.

He also said that climate change is one of the defining issues of our times. As one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan fully appreciated the need for a global response to combat climate change and build resilience and shared the efforts being undertaken by the government in this regard.

The Executive Director briefed the Prime Minister on the initiatives being taken by UNEP in Pakistan and appreciated the active role that Pakistan was playing at UNEP. The Prime Minister also encouraged UNEP, as part of the UN system, to contribute to and support Pakistan efforts to build back better and greener after the devastating floods in the country.