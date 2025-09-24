UNDP rep, vows support for human rights

LAHORE, SEP 24 (DNA): United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Pakistan Dr Samuel Rizk called on Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora at the Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department on Wednesday.

He thanked the minister for continued partnership with the UNDP on human rights, minority rights, and peace building initiatives. He also offered condolences over the loss of lives and damage caused by recent floods, and inquired about the affected minority communities.

The meeting discussed strengthening human rights protection, interfaith harmony, and institutional support.

Dr Samuel Rizk reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to collaborate on the National Action Plan on Human Rights 2026 and Business and Human Rights in Punjab.

Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the government is committed to safeguarding minority rights, citing progress on legislative reforms including the Sikh Marriage Act, rules under the Hindu Marriage Act, and work on the Christian Marriage Act. He also mentioned support for minority youth at the Civil Services Academy, recognition of Punjab’s E-Learning Program, and relief for flood victims. Expressing regret over India’s refusal to send Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan, the Minister termed the move unfortunate and condemnable.

Dr Rizk commended the initiatives of the Punjab government and assured UNDP’s continued collaboration to promote human rights, protect minority rights, and strengthen institutional capacity across the province.

UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Rana Qaiser Ishaq, Human Rights Officer Madiha Fareed, Additional Secretary Human Rights Rizwana Naveed, and Consultant Syed Imran Sajjad also attended the meeting.