Under-training civil servants meet with business community

DNA

ISLAMABAD: A group of 14 under training civil servants from National Institute of Management Islamabad visited Sialkot and Lahore.

Mr. Muhammad Masood Ahmad was heading the under-training officers in the visit. The visit is a part of senior Management course which is currently in progress at NIM academy Islamabad.

The delegation visited Sialkot chamber of commerce, Sialkot international airport, Forward sports Sialkot, Sialkot surgical industry. In Lahore the delegation visited Akhuwat college university Kasur and orange line train project.

Such visits are undertaken by the NIM Islamabad for under training officers to give them knowledge and practical skill beyond classroom environment.