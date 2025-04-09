Under-23 World Squash Championship matches in progress at creek club, Karachi

KARACHI, APR 9 /DNA/ – Under-23 World Squash Championship matches are in progress at Karachi’s Creek Club. The mega event is a new competition introduced by World Squash and is being organized by Pakistan Squash Federation under the patronage of CAS PAF, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu as it’s President.

The prestigious tournament features 34 male and 22 female players from 22 countries including Pakistan, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Hong Kong China, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and United States who are competing for the coveted title from 06-10 April, 2025.

Hosting the Under-23 World Squash Championship will result in Pakistan hosting more high profile international sports events in future enabling vast opportunities for domestic players to compete with the world’s best talents. As the patron of sports in the country, Pakistan Air Force has consistently promoted sporting activities at both national and international levels.

Under the patronage and special guidance of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, the sport of Squash has witnessed remarkable progress providing a platform for young talent to shine globally. The successful hosting of the Under-23 World Squash Championship signifies that Pakistan is a sports loving & perfectly peaceful country to host international sports events.