Under-19 Asia Cup: India snatch victory from jaws of defeat against Pakistan

In a nail-biting clash, India defeated Pakistan to lift the Under-19 Asia Cup trophy, denying the Green Shirts a successful title defence in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday.

Kavya Paresh Patel’s four-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Raichandani, propelled India to an enthralling one-wicket victory over defending champions.



Set to chase a daunting 338-run target, the Boys in Blue ultimately knocked the winning runs on the last delivery of the innings with just one wicket in hand, courtesy of a late blitz from all-rounder Manal Chauhan and No.10 Chigurupati Venkata.

India had a flamboyant start to their pursuit as their opening pair of Raichandani and Sehwag put together 95 runs at a decent rate.

The holders eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 18th over through Niqab Shafiq, who got rid of core aggressor Sehwag by getting the right-hander caught at long-off. He walked back after scoring 58 off 61 deliveries.

Following Sehwag’s dismissal, skipper Raichandani shared brief partnerships with VK Vineeth (24), Arjun Rajput (16), Yashbardhan Chauhan (nine) and Anvay Dravid, until eventually being sent back by Ali Raza in the 37th over.

The captain remained the top-scorer for India with an anchoring 80 off 101 deliveries, featuring five boundaries.

Pakistan made another inroad in the following over as they got Dravid (19) to bring India’s total down to 217/6.

All-rounder Manal Chauhan then took the reins of India’s pursuit with 121 runs required off 81 deliveries, and soon raised a one-sided 34-run crucial partnership for the seventh wicket with Aryan Savsani, who contributed nine until falling victim to Rizwanullah in the 41st over.

Pakistan had India reduced further to 252/8 in the following over as Mohammad Sayyam got Kavya Paresh Patel (zero) caught behind, but Chauhan continued to fight back, and courtesy of notable support from No 10 Mohit Ulva, kept India in the hunt.

The duo of Chauhan and Ulva had brought the equation down to 30 runs required off three deliveries, but captain Farhan Yousaf’s decision to bring back Niqab Shafiq to bowl the 48th over paid off as the spinner got rid of the all-rounder to turn the tide back in the defending champions’ favour.

Chauhan made a valiant 47 off 32 deliveries, smashing three sixes and as many fours.

Ulva, meanwhile, stood firmly and ultimately led India to a come-from-behind victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final with an unbeaten 49-run cameo, which came off 26 deliveries and featured eight boundaries, including three sixes.

Rizwanullah was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he picked up three wickets for 53 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Shafiq with two, while Hasnain Abbas Dar, Raza and Sayyam made one scalp apiece.