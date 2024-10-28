Unconstitutional cases were made against Bushra Bibi: Senator Raja Nasir Abbas

By FAISAL MUNIR / DNA

ATTOCK: MWM Chairman and Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri has said that Unconstitutional and illegal cases were made against Bushra Bibi. A judge of the Independent Judiciary granted his bail. After going to jail, Imran Khan has become more powerful and stronger than before. The 26th constitutional amendment was passed through force and pressure.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the residence of political and religious figure Malik Sadaqat Ali Khan in Pindi Gheb.

On this occasion, Khatib Jamia Masjid Allama Nasir Abbas Najafi, Malik Muhammad Ali Rajput, Malik Sher Khan, Malik Nosherwan, Malik Kamran, Malik Altaf Hussain, Naeem Abbas were also present.

MWM Chairman and Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri has said that The controversial constitutional amendments have made the entire constitution controversial. Members of the National Assembly and the Senate, including female members, were kidnapped and the sanctity of institutions has been made a joke.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said parliament had the right to amend the Constitution, but it becomes questionable when people are abducted and harassed to get it done. He said if there was a consensus on the amendments, then no one would have objected.