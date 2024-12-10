UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes in Islamabad with a resounding call to end gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 /DNA/ – The Rolling Resistance: Theatre on Wheels campaign, a cornerstone of UN Women Pakistan’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, reached its powerful conclusion at the Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad. This groundbreaking initiative, which has travelled across Pakistan, delivered its poignant message of #KoiJawaazNahi (#NoExcuse) to a national audience, sparking dialogue and inspiring collective action against gender-based violence (GBV).

Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, highlighted the United Nations’ commitment to supporting gender equality “As we conclude this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, I want to honor the resilience of survivors of domestic violence. These women and girls have faced unimaginable pain, yet their courage to rebuild their lives inspires us all.” He further added, “ Our mission is unwavering: to create a world where survivors are not only heard but also empowered. This requires ensuring access to justice, fostering financial independence, and building support systems that enable women to reclaim their lives and thrive.”

The event featured a final performance on the iconic Rolling Resistance mobile theatre truck, delivering a compelling narrative on the importance of justice for survivors and accountability for perpetrators. Students, activists, and policymakers engaged in post-performance discussions, sharing insights and strategies for fostering safer communities.

Jamshed Kazi, Country Representative Designate UN Women Pakistan, opened the event, emphasizing the campaign’s transformative journey: “Gender-based violence is not merely a women’s issue; it is a profound human rights crisis that impacts every aspect of society. Achieving gender equality and eradicating gender-based violence requires the unwavering dedication of individuals, organizations, and institutions. Campaigns like Rolling Resistance and The Inkvisible exemplify the power of collaboration and the transformative potential of united efforts.”

In parallel with Rolling Resistance, UN Women launched Inkvisible campaign. This powerful initiative reinterprets traditional bridal henna designs, using them to trace bruises and injuries that reveal hidden stories of abuse. The campaign’s evocative imagery—a black eye, marks of strangulation, and other signs of violence—brings the invisible scars of domestic violence into stark focus, amplifying the voices of survivors and making their silent suffering visible to all.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to gender equality. She said, “The government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring that Pakistan becomes a country where women and girls can thrive without the shadow of violence. Rolling Resistance is a testament to the power of grassroots advocacy, and we are proud to support this impactful initiative.”

Through initiatives like Rolling Resistance and The Inkvisible., UN Women Pakistan continues to amplify advocacy against GBV, fostering awareness, dialogue, and action for a safer, more equitable future.

The concluding candle lighting ceremony brought together attendees in a solemn moment of reflection and unity, symbolizing the shared resolve to illuminate the path toward a violence-free society.

The Rolling Resistance: Theatre on Wheels campaign has traveled from Karachi to Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat, and Mardan, engaging diverse audiences and amplifying its call to action. Aligned with Beijing+30 advocacy priorities, the campaign focuses on strengthening accountability by delivering justice to survivors and holding perpetrators responsible, securing sustainable funding for women’s rights organizations and advancing national strategies and action plans to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

Observed annually from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day), the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence is a global movement demanding urgent action to eradicate GBV. Through the #KoiJawaazNahi campaign, UN Women Pakistan seeks to inspire a society built on dignity, equality, and safety for all.