UN Women Designates Hania Aamir as National Goodwill Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, OCT 16 (DNA):l UN Women Pakistan is delighted to announce the designation of Hania Aamir, renowned actor, advocate, and public figure, as its National Goodwill Ambassador. In this role, she will use her platform to raise awareness, inspire action, and amplify the voices of women and girls across Pakistan, reflecting her strong commitment to advancing gender equality, women’s empowerment, and social justice.

Hania Aamir succeeds Muniba Mazari, who held this prestigious role until August 2025 and continues to be a global voice for women’s empowerment, inclusion, and social justice.

Speaking about her designation, Hania Aamir said, “I am deeply honored to be designated as UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador. This is more than a title — it is a responsibility to represent women and girls whose voices often go unheard. I hope to inspire change, champion equality, and ensure that women and girls have the opportunity, resources, and confidence to shape their own futures.”

Jamshed M. Kazi, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, congratulated Hania Aamir, stating, “Hania’s designation marks a significant milestone for UN Women as we celebrate 30 years of the landmark Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action aimed at advancing women’s rights and gender equality globally. Her dedication, courage, and public outreach will be instrumental in advancing gender equality, promoting women’s economic empowerment, and amplifying the voices of women and girls across the country. We are excited to partner with her to translate awareness into action and tangible results.”

As UN Women’s National Goodwill Ambassador, Hania Aamir will actively engage in campaigns and initiatives that promote women’s economic empowerment, leadership, digital inclusion, climate action, and the prevention of gender-based violence. She will highlight UN Women’s programmes that support young women and girls in accessing education, digital skills, and safe spaces, while championing policies and reforms that advance gender equality and inclusion in Pakistan.

