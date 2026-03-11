UN women campaign redefines masculinity, challenges violence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – UN Women Pakistan has launched a new campaign titled “Mardangi Nahi, Kamzori Hai Yeh,” aimed at challenging harmful gender norms and promoting positive expressions of masculinity.

The campaign uses powerful storytelling and creative communication to question the normalization of violence and harmful stereotypes associated with masculinity. Through digital storytelling, media engagement, and social media outreach, the initiative seeks to catalyze meaningful dialogue and inspire men and boys to play an active role in advancing gender equality.

The campaign builds on the broader conversation around masculinity and accountability highlighted in a recent opinion piece by Jamshed M. Kazi, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan published in The News International[1], where he emphasized that violence should never be mistaken for strength and that redefining masculinity is essential to achieving gender equality.

“Gender equality requires more than commitment—it requires a shift in mindsets and behaviours,” said Jamshed M. Kazi. “Through the ‘Mardangi Nahi, Kamzori Hai Yeh’ campaign, we aim to challenge harmful stereotypes and encourage men and boys to stand for respect, accountability, and equality for women and girls.”

The campaign highlights how true strength lies in empathy, responsibility, and standing against violence. By using creative storytelling and relatable narratives, the initiative aims to inspire reflection and dialogue around how societies define masculinity and power.

The campaign will roll out across digital platforms and media channels, encouraging individuals, institutions, and communities to join the conversation and support a culture of equality and non-violence.

By leveraging the power of creative communication, the “Mardangi Nahi, Kamzori Hai Yeh” campaign aims to contribute to a more inclusive society where women and girls can live free from discrimination and gender-based violence.