UN Secy Gen. Antonio Guterres phones FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call today from the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), Antonio Guterres.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the contribution of the United Nations in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. He noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

UNSG Guterres expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan. He sought Pakistan’s continued support in that regard.

The Foreign Minister assured Mr. Guterres of all possible support to the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate. He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the international community in evacuation and relocation efforts. The Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to assist the UN in all possible ways.