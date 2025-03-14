UN Security Council condemns Jaffar Express terror attack

ISLAMABAD, MAR 14 /DNA/ – Members of the UN Security Council through a Press Statement today have condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express Passenger Train. Members of the UNSC:

• Expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan;

• Wished a speedy and full recovery for the injured;

• Reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security;

• Underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice;

• Urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard;

• Reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed;

• Reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.