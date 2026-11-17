ISLAMABAD, NOV 17 /DNA/ – Lana Nusseibeh, candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations, called on the Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today.

The DPM/FM underlined Pakistan’s longstanding support for the central role of the United Nations in global affairs and its unwavering commitment to multilateralism.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and stressed the need to ensure adherence to international law and international treaties, particularly the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Palestine and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

He expressed the hope that the next Secretary-General of the United Nations would strengthen the role of the United Nations in the pillars of peace & security, development, and human rights in an effective and balanced manner.