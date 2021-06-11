UN rights commissioner urges intensified diplomacy on Myanmar
NEW YORK, JUN 11 – The United Nations High Commissoner on Human Rights on Friday warned of worsening violence in Myanmar and encouraged a stronger diplomatic effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other “influential states”.
“There appear to be no efforts towards de-escalation but rather a build-up of troops in key areas, contrary to the commitments the military made to ASEAN to cease the violence,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
