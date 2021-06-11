Friday, June 11, 2021
Main Menu

UN rights commissioner urges intensified diplomacy on Myanmar

| June 11, 2021

NEW YORK, JUN 11 – The United Nations High Commissoner on Human Rights on Friday warned of worsening violence in Myanmar and encouraged a stronger diplomatic effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other “influential states”.

“There appear to be no efforts towards de-escalation but rather a build-up of troops in key areas, contrary to the commitments the military made to ASEAN to cease the violence,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

UN rights commissioner urges intensified diplomacy on Myanmar

NEW YORK, JUN 11 – The United Nations High Commissoner on Human Rights on Friday warned ofRead More

Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel behind Iran nuclear attacks

The outgoing chief of Israel‘s Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behindRead More

Comments are Closed