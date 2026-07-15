UN praises Pak endeavors for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, 15 JULY (DNA) — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Tom Fletcher, at the Prime Minister House. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister appreciated the invaluable humanitarian work being undertaken by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in responding to complex emergencies worldwide. He acknowledged OCHA’s continued support to Pakistan, particularly during the devastating floods of 2022, and expressed gratitude for its assistance in strengthening the country’s disaster response capacity.

Highlighting Pakistan’s progress, the Prime Minister noted that national and provincial disaster management institutions had significantly enhanced their ability to respond to climate-induced disasters. He emphasized, however, that the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related events underscored the need for greater preparedness, resilience, and closer coordination among stakeholders at national, regional, and international levels.

Mr. Fletcher thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception and commended the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and OCHA. He praised the Prime Minister’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability, stressing that sustainable peace was essential to addressing humanitarian and economic consequences of conflicts.

During the meeting, Mr. Fletcher briefed the Prime Minister on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the challenges faced by OCHA in delivering urgently needed assistance to the affected population. He also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued support to OCHA’s humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the United Nations and OCHA to strengthen global humanitarian cooperation, enhance disaster preparedness, and support relief efforts for vulnerable communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters. — DNA