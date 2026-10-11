UN, EU leaders slam Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

BRUSSELS, OCT 11: UN and EU leaders voiced shock on Sunday at an attack by Yemen’s Houthis on an airport in Saudi Arabia and warned against an escalation in the deadly conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply shocked” by Saturday’s attack on Riyadh’s airport, which killed 12 people and wounded over 300, according to aviation authorities.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately,” Guterres said in a statement.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a “dangerous escalation” and said the Iran-backed group must halt strikes on civilian targets.

“These attacks by Iran’s proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence. They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world,” von der Leyen said.

“These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once,” she said, adding the EU stands in “solidarity with Saudi Arabia.”

EU foreign policy chief called the attack “an appalling act of terror.”

“The Houthi attack on Riyadh’s international airport is an appalling act of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Kaja Kallas said in a statement on X.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he “firmly condemns” the attack, which he described as “a terrorist act against Saudi Arabia and civil aviation.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims and I send my sincere condolences to their loved ones,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, UK Defence Minister Wes Streeting said the attacks were “contemptible” and a “dangerous escalation.”