UN envoy warns Houthi attacks risk wider conflict in Yemen

NEW YORK: The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, warned on Monday that recent attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia across several frontlines had triggered increasingly intense clashes, threatening to further expand the conflict and undermine efforts toward a political settlement.

In a statement, Grundberg described the escalation as “extremely alarming” and expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties, displacement and damage to civilian infrastructure.

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“Yemen has already endured more than a decade of conflict, and a return to sustained large-scale fighting will carry grave consequences for civilians and make an already difficult path toward a political settlement even harder,” he said.

Grundberg called on all parties to cease hostilities, exercise maximum restraint and use existing channels, including the UN’s Military Coordination Committee, to prevent further escalation.

He also urged the parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The envoy said he would continue engaging directly with the parties to contain the escalation and preserve space for dialogue, while calling on regional and international actors to use their influence to support a return to political negotiations.

The warning comes amid intensified fighting across several Yemeni frontlines, including Taiz and the western coast, where government forces and the Houthis have reported clashes and military operations in recent days.