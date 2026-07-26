UN chief urges immediate removal of all Syria sanctions

NEW YORK: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the removal of all sanctions imposed on Syria during the era of ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad, as he concluded a two-day visit to the country.

“I welcome steps that have eased sanctions, and opening new possibilities for economic recovery, but all these sanctions must be removed immediately,” Guterres told a press conference in Damascus.

Syria’s new authorities, who took power in December 2024, are trying to turn the page after more than 13 years of war, and to reboot the economy and rebuild infrastructure and institutions.

Western countries including the United States have begun lifting economic sanctions on Syria. But investors have remained cautious, as the World Bank has estimated the country’s post-war reconstruction could cost $216 billion.

“The United Nations stands with the people of Syria at this pivotal moment. And I came carrying the strongest possible appeal to the international community, an appeal to spare no effort to support the Syrian people and to support the Syrian government,” Guterres said.

“Syria today is at a crossroads,” he added.

Guterres is the first UN chief to visit Syria since his predecessor Ban Ki-moon in 2009, two years before the start of Syria’s war, which killed half a million people.

“Syria needs investment in its people, its economy and its institutions. Syria needs support to restore essential services, rebuild infrastructure, revive livelihoods,” he said.

It also needs help “for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced people,” he added.