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UN chief slams deadly terrorist attack

| May 26, 2026
At least 14 martyred in blast near railway track in Quetta: Balochistan govt

UNITED NATIONS, 26 MAY (DNA) —    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack against a shuttle passenger train near Chaman Phatak in Quetta on Monday, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.According to media reports, at least 24 people were killed and many more were injured when an explosives-laden vehicle struck the train.

In a statement issued by the UN spokesperson, Guterres extended his “deepest condolences”  to the families of those killed and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. “The Secretary-General reiterates that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable,” the statement said.

“He (the UN chief) stresses that the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice. “He reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Pakistan.”— DNA

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