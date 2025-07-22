UN Adopts Pakistan-Sponsored Resolution on Peaceful Dispute Settlement

ISLAMABAD, JUL 22 /DNA/ – The Security Council today unanimously adopted Pakistan-sponsored resolution on “Strengthening Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”.

The adoption of the resolution in the Security Council session, presided over by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is a noteworthy development. The resolution is an important contribution to the promotion of international peace and security through the use of preventive diplomacy, conflict prevention measures and dispute resolution by peaceful means.

The Security Council Resolution 2788 (2005) seeks to strengthen mechanisms for peaceful settlement of disputes, as envisaged in Chapter VI of the United Nations Charter, and urges member states to utilize peaceful means for settling disputes. The resolution calls upon the member states to take necessary measures for the effective implementation of Security Council resolutions for peaceful settlement of disputes.

Member states and the United Nations have been encouraged to explore ways and means to prevent disputes from escalating including but not limited to timely diplomatic efforts, mediation, confidence-building and facilitation of dialogue at the international, regional and subregional levels. The resolution calls for enhancing efforts by all regional and subregional organizations for peaceful settlement of disputes and to strengthen cooperation between these organizations and the United Nations.

As an active member of the Security Council, Pakistan seeks to contribute to the promotion and maintenance of international peace and security including through peaceful settlement of disputes. The adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution would serve as an important instrument to achieve these goals for peace and security at the regional and global level.