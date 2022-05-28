Ukrainian town of Lyman falls under full control of Russian forces – ministry
MOSCOW: Russia‘s defence ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.
The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said they had fully captured the town, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk.
Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had captured most of Lyman but that its forces were blocking an advance to Sloviansk, a city a half-hour drive further southwest.
Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days.
