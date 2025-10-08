Ukrainian forces arrest Indian national fighting for Russia

KYIV: Ukrainian forces have arrested an Indian national allegedly fighting on behalf of the Russian army. According to foreign media, the individual was taken into custody on the battlefield and is reported to be from the Indian state of Gujarat.

In a video released by the Ukrainian authorities, the youth claimed he had travelled to Russia for education. He was later arrested in a drug-related case and, to avoid imprisonment, joined the Russian military.

Reports said that several Indian citizens have enlisted in the Russian army and are taking part in the conflict against Ukraine.