Ukrainian Ambassador rejects Russian narrative

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/: The Embassy of Ukraine in Pakistan has strongly rejected a recent statement issued by the Embassy of the Russian Federation, describing it as an exercise in “hybrid information warfare” based on propaganda, disinformation and distorted facts.

In a detailed rebuttal, Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, H.E. Markiian Chuchuk, said Russia’s attempt to label its actions as a “Ukrainian crisis” was misleading and aimed at obscuring responsibility for what he described as a clear act of aggression. He emphasized that under international law, Russia’s actions since 2014 — including the annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion launched on February 24, 2022 — constitute an international armed conflict initiated by Moscow.

The ambassador cited multiple UN General Assembly resolutions condemning Russia’s actions and reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity, stating that Ukraine is exercising its lawful right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. He dismissed Russian claims of external provocation as “legally null and void.”

Ambassador Chuchuk also highlighted alleged crimes against Ukrainian children, including unlawful deportations, forced transfers and re-indoctrination. He referred to figures acknowledged by Russian officials and international bodies, noting that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in March 2023 against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner over alleged war crimes related to child deportations.

Addressing Russia’s criticism of international legal mechanisms, the Ukrainian envoy said accountability and reparations were essential for a just and lasting peace, adding that asset freezes and damage registers were lawful responses to grave violations of international law.

He rejected Russian claims questioning the legitimacy of Ukraine’s leadership, stating that elections could not be held due to the war initiated by Russia and that Ukraine’s constitutional framework clearly provides for continuity of governance under martial law.

The ambassador also condemned what he described as nuclear threats contained in the Russian statement, calling them a serious violation of international norms, and criticized Moscow’s use of anti-colonial rhetoric while pursuing what he termed a neo-colonial war of territorial expansion.

Referring to Pakistan, Ambassador Chuchuk said interpreting Islamabad’s neutrality as support for Russia was a “gross manipulation.” He thanked the Government of Pakistan for consistently upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and for its support of a just and lasting peace.

Concluding his statement, the Ukrainian envoy said the Russian embassy’s remarks demonstrated a lack of genuine willingness to pursue peace based on international law, while reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to negotiations grounded in the UN Charter.