Sunday, March 13, 2022
Main Menu

Ukraine’s president says Russia sending new troops after heavy losses

| March 12, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia was sending new forces to Ukraine after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades.

Zelenskiy also said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about pressuring Russia to release the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who Ukraine says was kidnapped on Friday by Russian forces.

In a televised address, Zelenskiy urged Russia to uphold an agreed ceasefire to allow evacuations to proceed from the besieged port city of Mariupol, after blaming Moscow for the failure of previous attempts.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s alliance wins key election test amid rise in youth voters

KUALA LUMPUR: A coalition led by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday scored a landslideRead More

Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba says ready to negotiate, but will not surrender

kyiv: Ukraine was ready to negotiate to end the war started by Russia more than two weeks ago,Read More

Comments are Closed