Ukraine’s Foreign Minister due in Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 (DNA) — Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Islamabad on 20 July 2023, the Foreign Office said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Kuleba will call on the Prime Minister and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a statement said.

Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first ever Ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993. “Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education,” according to the statement.

The statement said it is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries. — DNA