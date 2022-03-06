Ukraine president says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia airport
KYIV, MAR 6: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian rockets had completely destroyed the civilian airport of the central-western region capital of Vinnytsia on Sunday.
Earlier the authorities said emergency services were working to put out fires at the airport caused by the rocket strikes.
