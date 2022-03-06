Sunday, March 6, 2022
Main Menu

Ukraine president says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia airport

| March 6, 2022

KYIV, MAR 6: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian rockets had completely destroyed the civilian airport of the central-western region capital of Vinnytsia on Sunday.

Earlier the authorities said emergency services were working to put out fires at the airport caused by the rocket strikes.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Palestine: Indian ambassador found dead in embassy

Ramallah, MAR 6 /DNA/ – Indian ambassador to Palestine Mokoul Area found dead inside theRead More

Russia warns countries offering airfields to Ukraine would be entering conflict

MOSCOW: Any country offering its air fields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia may be considered as having entered the conflict, aRead More

Comments are Closed